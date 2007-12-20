Unlocked Open Source Anti-DRM Logo

While we're not sure logos are the solutions to all the world's problems (you've seen that video of a Microsoft-designed iPod box), we kinda like the idea of an anti-DRM logo to make it easy for consumers to quickly pick up on content that'll give 'em more bang for their buck, since they're not restricted on where and how they can use it. It's even in real English for regular people! Not surprisingly, it was cooked up by Neuros, the guys behind the OSD hackable Linux video recorder. How would you make it better? [BB]