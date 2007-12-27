Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Uniden Packs Radar Detector Inside MapTrax GPS for High-Tech Cop Spotting

Uniden_MapTrax_with_radar.jpgUniden hasn't been long in the GPS game, but its experience in high-end radar detectors goes back years and years. So it's no surprise that, come CES, it will be the first company to introduce a MapTrax GPS navigator with radar detection built in. We don't know much about them yet, like how the radar detection might be represented on a map, or if detection could help mark speed traps on the screen, but damn if it's not a start. People who note the placement of portable GPS navigators have asked me for years about this—"Why can't it have a 'fuzz buster' so I can see where all the cops are?" Well Dad, guess what? You're gonna get your wish. [Uniden]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles