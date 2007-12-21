Umbra Concept Store Gets a Replicator

Umbra, known for low-cost designy plastic kitchen and bathroom tchotchkes, seems like the perfect brand to start doing in-store fabrication of its less microchippy wares. Up in Toronto, Umbra's concept store features a 3D printer, and designers come to the store to work, creating models of their designs—you can see what looks like little candleholders or something to the left of the system. This isn't a full-fledged factory, but seeing this makes it easy to appreciate the old wax-toy machines, updated for the 21st century. Now, if only someone could make a 3D printer that didn't look so, well, 25th century. [Make]