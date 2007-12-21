Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Umbra Concept Store Gets a Replicator

Umbra_Store_3D_Printer.jpgUmbra, known for low-cost designy plastic kitchen and bathroom tchotchkes, seems like the perfect brand to start doing in-store fabrication of its less microchippy wares. Up in Toronto, Umbra's concept store features a 3D printer, and designers come to the store to work, creating models of their designs—you can see what looks like little candleholders or something to the left of the system. This isn't a full-fledged factory, but seeing this makes it easy to appreciate the old wax-toy machines, updated for the 21st century. Now, if only someone could make a 3D printer that didn't look so, well, 25th century. [Make]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles