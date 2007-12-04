U27 Conical MP3 Player and Speakers Look Like a Warhead

The U27, with its neat military name, looks like something scary that Jack Bauer would defuse heroically while US citizens sweated in front of their tellies*. Luckily for us, it is not, or mass destruction of the world's population would be just an "Add To Basket" click away. The U27 is actually an MP3 player with built-in speakers that costs just $US89.99. Considering that they throw in a Toshiba 1GB SD card at no extra cost, it's a bit of a bargain, really. [Deal Extreme via Shiny Shiny]

*Actually, I think I remember Roger Moore, dressed up in a clown's outfit at a circus in East Germany, fiddling around with one of these in The World's Worst Bond Movie Ever Octopissy.