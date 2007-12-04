Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

U27 Conical MP3 Player and Speakers Look Like a Warhead

sku_9301_1.jpgThe U27, with its neat military name, looks like something scary that Jack Bauer would defuse heroically while US citizens sweated in front of their tellies*. Luckily for us, it is not, or mass destruction of the world's population would be just an "Add To Basket" click away. The U27 is actually an MP3 player with built-in speakers that costs just $US89.99. Considering that they throw in a Toshiba 1GB SD card at no extra cost, it's a bit of a bargain, really. [Deal Extreme via Shiny Shiny]

*Actually, I think I remember Roger Moore, dressed up in a clown's outfit at a circus in East Germany, fiddling around with one of these in The World's Worst Bond Movie Ever Octopissy.

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles