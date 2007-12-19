Typhoon Strike Fighter Races Buggatti Veyron and Almost Wins

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Those crazy nutcases from Top Gear have pitted a 254mph Bugatti Veyron against a 1460km/h Eurofighter Typhoon strike fighter. And surprisingly, the mad Hamster almost won against your typically-mad Typhoon pilot:The 1,001HP Veyron, which can do 0 to 100 mph in 5.5 seconds, started up strong, catching up the figther and surpassing it cleanly. 18 seconds later they crossed the mile-line and had to go back. Hammond had to use the air-brake on his Bugatti for the U-turn, while the Typhoon looped up in the sky for the return mile. As the supercar approached 196mph, the superjet dropped down at full speed surpassing the Veyron. As expected, even while it was a close call (and yes, the plane covered a much larger distance.)

In any case, one spectacular race. I wish Mavedork was piloting that plane. [Thanks Oscar]

