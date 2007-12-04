Who has the strongest two-legged robot in the world? The Robo-One ground championships currently being held in Japan aims to find out. Twenty-five competitors are duking it out in "a spectacle strikes a close resemblance to a real boxing or mixed martial arts match as robots trade jabs, dodge punches and eventually knock out opponents with a crushing blow." Check out the bot with the floating balloon head. It is the cutest death blow ever. [Reuters via Spluch via UberReview]
Two-Legged Robot Wars: Kung Fu Fighting and Floating Head Smackdowns
