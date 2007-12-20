Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Two New Vizio LCD Televisions Leaked

VO47LF.jpgHidden pages on Vizio's site have revealed two new additions to the Vizio lineup. First up we have the VO47L FHDTV complete with a 47-inch viewable, 16:9 wide screen aspect ratio, 1920 X 1080 resolution, 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p, 480i compatibility, a 2000:1 contrast ratio (with DCR), a 178 degree viewing angle, included HDMI cable, and 4x HDMI inputs.

VW46LF.jpgThe VW46L FHDTV is next up and includes the same feature set, with the exception of 46-inch viewable, 3x HDMI inputs, a 2000:1 contrast ratio (sans DCR), and no included HDMI cable. Naturally, there is no word on pricing as of yet. Hit the links for the full specs while you still can. [VO47L and VW46L thanks Dan!]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles