Two New Vizio LCD Televisions Leaked

Hidden pages on Vizio's site have revealed two new additions to the Vizio lineup. First up we have the VO47L FHDTV complete with a 47-inch viewable, 16:9 wide screen aspect ratio, 1920 X 1080 resolution, 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p, 480i compatibility, a 2000:1 contrast ratio (with DCR), a 178 degree viewing angle, included HDMI cable, and 4x HDMI inputs.

The VW46L FHDTV is next up and includes the same feature set, with the exception of 46-inch viewable, 3x HDMI inputs, a 2000:1 contrast ratio (sans DCR), and no included HDMI cable. Naturally, there is no word on pricing as of yet. Hit the links for the full specs while you still can. [VO47L and VW46L thanks Dan!]