The cute little Zabady AV-J189S splash-proof sound system from Twinbird can do a lot of things. It has a slot-loading CD player and a USB jack for thumbdrives and other local storage that contain MP3 or WMA files. When you dock it, the lithium-ion battery charges up and can run for 4.5 hours on CD, and up to 7 hours using just the built-in FM radio. The one thing it won't do is help you commit suicide by bathtub electrocution: While not truly "waterproof," it meets the same IPX7 specification as many rugged outdoor devices. "If by any chance you make a mistake and drop it into the bath, it is all right," says the promo page. [Twinbird (translated) via Akihabara News]
Twinbird Zabady Bathroom CD/MP3 Player Foils Sad Attempts To End Miserable Lives
