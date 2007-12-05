Twelve 5-9 Q Watch Means Time-Telling has Never Been So Impenetrable

Tokyo Flash's latest addition to its Twelve 5-9 watch range, the Q, is an interesting timepiece. And by interesting, I mean that you probably need a PhD in disco-light time-telling to be able to work out just what it is you're late for. (May I just add that, by the time you've worked out the time, you're going to be even later than you originally were.) "How-To" masterclass is after the jump.

Giz's resident boy genius Adrian has waxed lyricalabout similar watches before, but I just don't get 'em, I'm afraid. The Twelve 5-9 Q series is available in black and chrome and will be available in the first quarter of 2008. [Tokyo Flash via 7Gadgets]