Turbo Toaster Prototype Jet Engines Your Toast

Want to make bread into toast in under a minute? This Turbo Toaster prototype by Oliver Newberry of London can do just that, provided you're ok with the noise that two huge jet engine-like fans blowing hot air onto the toast will make. The inspiration for this invention? The fact that his beans became cold before the toast was done heating up. To this, we have two things to say. One, who eats beans on toast? And two, why not just wait until your toast is done to make your beans? [Daily Mail]