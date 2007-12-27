Tunnel-Flying an RC Airplane, Chasing With a Car



Check out these guys who took a radio-controlled airplane with an 80-inch wingspan capable of a 120mph top speed and flew it through tunnels under Stockholm, Sweden as they followed along just behind it in a car. A stunt like this is certainly not recommended for those of you who just got a radio-controlled airplane for Christmas, but if you're a good enough pilot, you just might be able to pull it off. Just make sure you attempt this feat when there's not too much traffic around. [YouTube]