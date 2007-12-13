Curious about how that new phone works? Check out tryphone.com, the site that takes screenshots of just about possible screen and ties it to button presses on the virtual keyboard. In the case of the iPhone, you get to feel what it's like to press all the buttons, but you won't be able to do stuff like multi-touch or sliding gestures. It's a pretty great idea that'll let your parents know what it is they're getting into before you have to go and spend your Xmas teaching them how to use that new BlackBerry Pearl. [Tryphone via Uber Gizmo]
TryPhone Lets You Sample Mobile UI Without Buying
