Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Truck-Backflipping Rhys Millen Breaks a Bunch of Vertebrae to the Surprise of No One

rhysmillen.jpgBad news: Rhys Millen, the crazyperson who's been prepping to do a backflip in a truck on New Years Eve all week, had a little accident. OK, so not that little of an accident, but that's not going to keep him down!

After successfully landing the 360-degree backflip three times into the cardboard boxes in training, I am disappointed that our last jump ended in an accident. As I lay here in the hospital with three broken vertebrae in my neck and two compressed and broken vertebrae in my back, I am also disappointed that we cannot perform the 360-degree Red Bull Experiment on New Years Eve, but I'm happy that I will be able to walk again.

Well, that's the most unsurprising injury ever. We're also glad that you'll be able to walk again, Rhys. We're assuming your broken back won't stop you from attempting more insane stunts, and we hope that you're luckier/safer in the future. [Red Bull Experiment]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles