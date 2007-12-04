A week ago we told you about Toyota's new driving simulator and now we've gotten our hands on some sweet video. Labelled one of the world's most realistic virtual driving environments, we'd love to load the new Forza into the simulator's 23-foot dome that moves over 6,000 square feet. Something tells us that Toyota doesn't share our interest. Or our taste in music. [carscoop]
Toyota's Highly Advanced Driving Simulator, in Video
