Touch a Dell, Meet a Celebrity (Not Other Way Around) at Dell Holiday Store in NYC

Right this minute, the milfy Brooke Burke is signing autographs and posing for pics at Dell's New York City holiday store (Times Square Studios, 44th & Broadway). Actually, she wraps at 4 p.m., so you probably won't make it. Tomorrow, Vivica Fox will be manning the store from 12:30 to 4 p.m., while Ice T will be on duty at those same hours on Saturday and Sunday. (What—couldn't get Ice Cube?) Possibly of more importance to you dudes is that the full line of XPS m1330 laptops and XPS One all-in-one systems are there for your gentle caresses. Though Ms. Burke looks all happy to see me in the shot up top, you can see, in the gallery, that the magic was over for her pretty quickly. [Dell's Yours Is Here holiday shopping site]