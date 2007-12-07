Right this minute, the milfy Brooke Burke is signing autographs and posing for pics at Dell's New York City holiday store (Times Square Studios, 44th & Broadway). Actually, she wraps at 4 p.m., so you probably won't make it. Tomorrow, Vivica Fox will be manning the store from 12:30 to 4 p.m., while Ice T will be on duty at those same hours on Saturday and Sunday. (What—couldn't get Ice Cube?) Possibly of more importance to you dudes is that the full line of XPS m1330 laptops and XPS One all-in-one systems are there for your gentle caresses. Though Ms. Burke looks all happy to see me in the shot up top, you can see, in the gallery, that the magic was over for her pretty quickly. [Dell's Yours Is Here holiday shopping site]
Touch a Dell, Meet a Celebrity (Not Other Way Around) at Dell Holiday Store in NYC
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.