Toshiba's Tekbright Photo Frame for Finger Strolls Down Memory Lane

Digital photo frames can be boring, but Toshiba's Tekbright pumps up the features with a 7" touchscreen LCD display with 720x480 resolution. The translation of Toshiba's French site was unhelpful: the Tekbright was oddly described as "retro", and we still don't know why, if it's a touchscreen, it has an array of buttons along the bottom rim. Like many frames, this one can play MP3s and includes 64MB of flash memory plus support for assorted memory cards. The catch is that the Tekbright is in Europe but not in the US, so it will set you back 129 euros plus the cost of your plane ticket. [Akihabara News]