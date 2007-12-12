Toshiba T31 Ships with XP and Vista

Has anyone else seen the episode of this season's Curb Your Enthusiasm when Larry David accosts a woman for not being able to make up her mind as she samples various flavours of ice cream? That how this Toshiba Dynabook T31 makes me feel. As the first laptop to ship with a copy of both Windows Vista and XP, those not able to commit to the inevitable future that is Vista can downgrade their OS to run XP through dual recovery discs. Otherwise, it's a standard Core 2 Duo laptop with a 15" screen. Despite our snarkiness, consumer choice is always nice. And the option to upgrade to Vista a year from now is pretty good, too. [akihabaranews]