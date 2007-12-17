Toshiba has upgraded its 17-inch Qosmio G40 laptop and its smaller brother, the 15-inch F40. The two laptops, the G40/97E and the smaller F40/88EBL now sport HD DVD-RW drives as opposed to HD DVD-R, and will be released in Japan on December 21. While the G40 has a 400GB hard drive and Core 2 Duo T7500 (2.2 GHz) CPU, the F40 has 200GB and a Core 2 Duo T7250 (2 GHz) CPU. The G40 also has a Maxx-Audio four-speaker system from Harmon-Kardon and an integrated subwoofer. Price is approximately $4,122 for the G40 and $3,091 for the F40. [Impress]
Toshiba Releases First HD DVD-RW Laptop in Japan for Christmas
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.