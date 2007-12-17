Toshiba Releases First HD DVD-RW Laptop in Japan for Christmas

Toshiba has upgraded its 17-inch Qosmio G40 laptop and its smaller brother, the 15-inch F40. The two laptops, the G40/97E and the smaller F40/88EBL now sport HD DVD-RW drives as opposed to HD DVD-R, and will be released in Japan on December 21. While the G40 has a 400GB hard drive and Core 2 Duo T7500 (2.2 GHz) CPU, the F40 has 200GB and a Core 2 Duo T7250 (2 GHz) CPU. The G40 also has a Maxx-Audio four-speaker system from Harmon-Kardon and an integrated subwoofer. Price is approximately $4,122 for the G40 and $3,091 for the F40. [Impress]