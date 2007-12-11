Toshiba is throwing its hat into the SSD business with a new line of multi-level cell (MLC) NAND SSDs in three distinct flavours: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. They will also be available in three distinct form factors: embedded module, 1.8-inch and 2.5-inch drive enclosures. Expect 100MB/s peak read speed, 40MB/s peak write speed, a SATA II interface, and a lifespan of 1,000,000 hours. No word yet on pricing, but we should be able to see these on store shelves starting in March 2008. [infosync and MacBidouille via Ubergizmo]
Toshiba Introduces 3 New SSD Flavours, 128GB is the Tastiest
