While Fred Flintstone may appreciate the added efficiency of a pedal-powered car, members of the Toronto police department certainly do not. The product of artist Michel de Broin, the 1986 Buick Regal was entirely gutted and equipped with four independently geared bike pedal systems. Surprisingly enough, the system works pretty well, though we might have started the project with a smaller, lighter car. The first third or so of the video is a bit dull, but things pick up when the vehicle hits the road...at a whopping 5mph.
Toronto Cops Don't Like Bicycle Cars
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.