Toronto Cops Don't Like Bicycle Cars

While Fred Flintstone may appreciate the added efficiency of a pedal-powered car, members of the Toronto police department certainly do not. The product of artist Michel de Broin, the 1986 Buick Regal was entirely gutted and equipped with four independently geared bike pedal systems. Surprisingly enough, the system works pretty well, though we might have started the project with a smaller, lighter car. The first third or so of the video is a bit dull, but things pick up when the vehicle hits the road...at a whopping 5mph.