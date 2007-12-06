Google and TomTom have joined forces to make their products compatible. Thanks to the "Send to GPS" button that Google has added to Google Maps, you can send routes from Google Maps direct to your navigation device via TomTom Home. See how it works in the video below. [TomTom via NaviGadget]
TomTom Teams Up With Google Maps for One-Click Navigation
