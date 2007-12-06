Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

TomTom Teams Up With Google Maps for One-Click Navigation

googletomtom.pngGoogle and TomTom have joined forces to make their products compatible. Thanks to the "Send to GPS" button that Google has added to Google Maps, you can send routes from Google Maps direct to your navigation device via TomTom Home. See how it works in the video below. [TomTom via NaviGadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles