T-Mobile will stop selling unlocked iPhones in Germany after the court dismissed Vodafone's injunction against contract-only locked iPhones. From now on, only the $US585 locked model with a minimum 24-month contract will be available. After the two years customers will be able to unlock their iPhone before throwing it to the trash and buy a new faster, roomier and slimmer model. [WSJ - Subscription Required]
T-Mobile to Stop Selling Unlocked iPhones
