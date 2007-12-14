T-Mobile Sidekick users are reportedly having major problems with built-in AOL Instant Messenger, including messages that are delayed, out of sequence, or never received at all. T-Mo blames it on AIM, and neither side has a plan to resolve this yet. Sorry, Sidekick users! [BGR]
