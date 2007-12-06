T-Mobile Rolls Out Second 3G Phone, Nokia 6263, Still No 3G Network

While everyone else is readying their 4G network, good ole T-Mobile is still prepping its 3G network, which is expected in early 2008. Though it feels like it's coming at a snail's pace, the carrier has made its second baby step with release of the Nokia 6263. Like the Samsung t639 before it, the 6263 will support the 1700MHz UMTS network. The clamshell also has plenty of music features, like dedicated controls, micro SD memory expansion, stereo Bluetooth and an FM radio. According to T-Mobile, the Nokia 6263 will be up on their site and in stores today, but weirdly no word on price. [Electronista]