Our busybody brother Consumerist is reporting that T-Mobile's customer service is totally down and out for the time being thanks to some wrath-of-god flooding in the Pacific Northwest. Their soggy computers can't pull up customer info, apparently. It's been down since last night, though no word on when it'll be back up. [Consumerist, Image via Seattle Times]
T-Mobile Customer Service Killed By Flooding in the Northwest
