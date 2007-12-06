TiVo-Skinned Comcast DVRs Will Cost $2.95 Extra

When the Comcast TiVo DVR software rollout finally makes its way to your area, you're going to have to pay a slight premium in order to avoid Motorola/Scientific Atlanta's crappy UI. TiVo's CEO says Comcast will be charging $US2.95 extra a month in order to get TiVo onto your boxes, which should be a relatively painless and transparent upgrade to your current box. This, of course, translates into you taking a day off work to wait for the cable guy to fix your junk. [Multichannel]