TiVo-Compatible SDV Tuner May Enable Video on Demand

Remember the USB connector device we pointed at a couple days ago that could bring two-way cable communication? It be this Motorola USB SDV tuning resolver. Dave Zatz explains that this tuner, which will plug into the back of your TiVo in order to enable two-way communications between your box and the cable company, will be in deployment by the end of Q2 2008, and may support video on demand in the future. Even if it does not, the point of an SDV device is to tell the cable company which channel you're watching so they can feed you only one at a time, which then lowers bandwidth, which then allows a larger selection of channels for everyone. [Connectedhome2go via ZatzNotFunny]