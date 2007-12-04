TiVo today announced you can now access accounts with Photobucket and Google's Picasa using any broadband-connected TiVo, and as a bonus, if you have a TiVo HD or Series3, you can see the pics in HD resolution. This isn't necessarily a revolution—you've been able to pull photos locally from your computer for years now, and Photobucket and Picasa aren't exactly the market leaders in this field. While Flickr and Kodak would probably have been our choices, just for the broadest reach, it still might be a nice way to browse not only your photos, but photos of complete strangers, using public tag searches like "puppies," "Alex Rodriguez" or "rough sex." [TiVo]
TiVo Does HD Photos with Picasa and Photobucket
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.