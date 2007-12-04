According to its creator, the Flaming Thor Helmet was inspired by his own hat, which he says he wears at Burning Man, probably while shouting at people on top of a fake drakkar. The flame goes out of copper tubes "raised above the helmet", so apparently there's no risk that all the silver plastic would melt onto your skull, changing your character from Marvel's Viking god to DC's Harvey Dent. $US550 will get you hot looks and a place in Asgard. Or the morgue. [Etsy]
Thor's Flaming Helmet Doesn't Include Mjolnir
