This Is What a Nokia E90 Blasted With a Shotgun Looks Like

n2.jpg Someone blasted their Nokia E90 with a 12-bore shotgun. And then decided to put the bent and twisted piece of telephony up for sale on eBay. As you do. And then someone decided to buy the remains of the smartphone for $US20.50. As you (or I) probably wouldn't. Gunshot gallery is below.

The eBay blurb describes it as Bluetooth Enabled, Calendar, e-mail, GPS Navigation, Internet Browser, MP3 Player, PDA-PC Sync, SMS-Text Messaging, Speakerphone, Unlocked, Video, Smartphone. And then he goes and tells us it doesn't even turn on. Tsk. [eBay via Just Another Mobile Phone Blog]

