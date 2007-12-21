This is Way Better than a Treehouse

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

bar_tree.jpgNo matter where you are on this planet, you will find throngs of people longing to get loaded—and they will often go to great lengths to do it. Case in point is this bar built inside a 72ft Baobab tree in Limpopo, South Africa. When Baobab trees reach 1,000 years old they begin to hollow naturally. This particular tree is around 6,000 years old and the hollow is big enough to hold 15 people comfortably (or 54 people very uncomfortably as they discovered a few years ago).

bar_tree2.jpg As you might imagine, the bar has attracted quite a bit of attention over the years despite its remote location. It now serves more than 7,000 visitors from all over the world annually. [Daily Mail via Neatorama]

