Big holes in the iPhone's SMS/MMS functionality have been filled with two apps, SMSD and MMS. SMSD allows you to forward old SMS messages to new recipients, as well as sending new messages to multiple people. MMS, on the other hand, lets you send MMS messages (but not receive them yet) from pictures on your phone. This one's still early beta, so be careful if you really need your phone to "not crash." Our only hope is that these apps can be ported over to the "official" iPhone third-party SDK once that's available next year. [MMS and SMS]
Third-Party iPhone SMS and MMS Apps Fill Functionality Holes
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.