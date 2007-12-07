Third-Party iPhone SMS and MMS Apps Fill Functionality Holes

Big holes in the iPhone's SMS/MMS functionality have been filled with two apps, SMSD and MMS. SMSD allows you to forward old SMS messages to new recipients, as well as sending new messages to multiple people. MMS, on the other hand, lets you send MMS messages (but not receive them yet) from pictures on your phone. This one's still early beta, so be careful if you really need your phone to "not crash." Our only hope is that these apps can be ported over to the "official" iPhone third-party SDK once that's available next year. [MMS and SMS]