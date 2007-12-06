ThinkGeek Pushes the Christmas Cheer Button With Its Holiday Sale

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

thinkgeekholidaysale.pngThink Geek's Holiday extravaganza kicks off today, with all sorts of deals on toys that only special people like us will love and adore. Humping dogs, wristwatch phones, Star Wars cushions and digital photo frames are all part of the deal—and one lucky punter could find himself $US1,000 the richer.

There's a thousand-buck shopping shpree (as Sean Connery would say if he weren't knocking small balls into a hole and his wife around now and again) and some items are at half-price—including the USB cassette deck, which is just $US99 if you buy it in the next two days. ThinkGeek, I think I love you. [ThinkGeek]

