Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

These Christmas Cookies Have Been Bad. Very, Very Bad

pokinandstrokin_cookies.jpg"Mummy, what are those cookies doing?"

"Well, honey, they're fighting, maybe pretend-wrestling, and rolling around, having a good time, that's all. They're getting in the holiday spirit!"

"Have they been good? Will Santa bring them lots of presents?"

"No, honey, it looks like they've been bad. Very, very bad."

In addition to the four patterns you see here, this disgusting set of Kama Sutra-inspired cookie cutters includes four more positions that are even more raunchy. [Pipparkakan (Swedish), via TFTS]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles