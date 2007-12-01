These Christmas Cookies Have Been Bad. Very, Very Bad

"Mummy, what are those cookies doing?"

"Well, honey, they're fighting, maybe pretend-wrestling, and rolling around, having a good time, that's all. They're getting in the holiday spirit!"

"Have they been good? Will Santa bring them lots of presents?"

"No, honey, it looks like they've been bad. Very, very bad."

In addition to the four patterns you see here, this disgusting set of Kama Sutra-inspired cookie cutters includes four more positions that are even more raunchy. [Pipparkakan (Swedish), via TFTS]