The Wii is MORE Expensive This Year Than Last

I4U points out that when acquiring some Wiis from wholesalers, they were surprised to find that the price had increased from last year. While the Wii retails for $US250, in 2006 they had to settle for a $US476.11 pricetag for just the Wii system. This year, that number has inflated to $US538.80. Continue on for rant. Obviously our first reaction, sorry I4U, is never buy a Wii from their store (and for other absurd prices, just check out Amazon's third party seller options). Direct from your favourite chain retailer still seems like the best bet to score a Wii, because while they are in short supply, at least you can buy one for $250 (what the Wii should cost).

And hopefully consumers won't give in this Christmas and spend too much on the console...again. A wholesaler moving a Wii for over double retail is nothing more than a scalper. It's hard to believe that modern technology distribution models would support such deplorable behaviour that benefits so few.

I don't pretend to know the ins and outs of the wholesale world, but I think it's time for Nintendo to take names and be more choosy to whom they sell their consoles. And maybe resellers who are complaining about ridiculous wholesalers shouldn't be supporting them either. [i4u]