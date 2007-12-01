The Top 5 iPhone Ad Parody Videos

Those man on the street iPhone commercials have inspired a lot of parodies, partially because they're so easy to replicate. SNL did a couple of amusing ones of their own, but YouTube is full of amateur parodies that are just as funny as the ones the pros made. I went through them and picked five of my favourites of the bunch. That one above was made by a guy who was mugged and beat up in Brooklyn for his iPod Touch. When he got home that night, he made that parody video. Yeah, that's the first thing I'd do after getting my arse kicked as well. Hit the jump for four more quality parodies.

