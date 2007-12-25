The Specially-Made Jump That'll Throw a Truck Into a Backflip



Last week I told you about how Rhys Millen plans to do a backflip in a truck on New Years Eve. Clearly, such a feat requires a specially-built jump, as you can't just lean back in a truck and have it do a flip. So here's a look at the jump they've build which includes a "flipper" near the top to help launch the truck into a rotation right at takeoff, presumable keeping the truck and giant-balled man inside safe to land right-side-up. The jump will be broadcast live on ESPN on New Years Eve and, presumably, will be all over YouTube the following day. [Red Bull Experiment]