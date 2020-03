In Japan, even with their 500-foot mechs and supercomputer cellphones, some people are craving Apple's smartphone. One fanboy went so far as to transfigure their Sony Ericsson Walkman W52S slider to...is "resemble" being too generous?...an Apple iPhone. From it's horribly scuffed face to the hammered-on metallic edging, it's confirmed. We need to get Japan some iPhones before this guy cuts his ear on a sharp piece. Here are two more pics for your enjoyment:



[gizjapan]