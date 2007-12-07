The Rubbot may be on the periphery of gadgetdom, but at the same time it stands for everything we believe technology can do. Yes, it's a male sex toy that allows you to rub yourself silly without using your hands—hence, rubbot. The creators are in the beta stage (beta testers wanted!) and made this video to show just how far they have to go. After seeing what it did to that beer bottle, there's no way we're sticking our dorks into that. That's what interns are for. [Rubbot via Fleshbot]
The Rubbot Male Sex Gadget is in Beta, Looks Slightly Dangerous
