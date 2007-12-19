Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

The Road to CES: A Starter's Primer

Elvis-and-Gizmodo-CES-2008.jpgIf you've just joined us in the last year, you might not be familiar with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the biggest trade shows for consumer electronics on the planet. What's so special about this one is not only its size, but the fact that companies hold many product announcements so they can debut them at CES, hoping to garner great word of mouth among all the press and industry types in attendance. In fact, most of the products that roll out throughout the year were first shown or hyped at CES the previous January. Now you can see why it's so big.The biggest item revealed at CES last year? The LG Super Multi Blue Blu-ray/HD DVD combo player. Other notable reveals were the Xbox in 2001, the DVD in 1996, and the NES in 1985.

As for Giz, we're going to be hitting the show hard, with live press conference coverage, hands on of new gadgets, and all the updates you need. It's not clear what huge announcements will be made this year, but we'll have them here when they are. You haven't seen the last of the CES primers either—we'll be ramping up all December as we get ready to make the trek to Vegas.

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles