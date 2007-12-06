Plastic clamshell openers like the OpenX has been around for a while, but despite all that development and marketing, still lose out to a box cutter or even a pair of scissors. The Plastic Surgeon, on the other hand, looks like it has all the functionality of a box cutter but without all the "saw your finger off" riskiness. You can check out the corny video above for a better idea of how it works, but we'll have a hands-on with this thing sometime soon. Hopefully I'll still have all my digits when I type it up. [Plastic Surgeon]
The Plastic Surgeon Opens Plastic Blister Packs, Saves Fingers
