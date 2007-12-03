The Pirate Bay's Next P2P Protocol

The BBC just did an interesting interview with The Pirate Bay (thieves or philanthropists?) Fredrik Neij and Peter Sunde. Here's a short, low-fi clip from the piece in which they discuss the future of their P2P protocol, a far more expansive project with more security for the end user. Hit the link for the complete interview for other interesting nuggets like their responses to why they run The Pirate Bay (technical challenge), if they pull content (child porn) and how much money they make (enough for beer after server upgrades). Hmm...just how much beer do these guys drink? [bbc]