The BBC just did an interesting interview with The Pirate Bay (thieves or philanthropists?) Fredrik Neij and Peter Sunde. Here's a short, low-fi clip from the piece in which they discuss the future of their P2P protocol, a far more expansive project with more security for the end user. Hit the link for the complete interview for other interesting nuggets like their responses to why they run The Pirate Bay (technical challenge), if they pull content (child porn) and how much money they make (enough for beer after server upgrades). Hmm...just how much beer do these guys drink? [bbc]
The Pirate Bay's Next P2P Protocol
Trending Stories Right Now
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.