The Original Mecca Gets Wi-Fi in Time For Pilgrims

In the Islamic world, you're not a full-fledged devotee until you've made a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. But just because you join 2 million others in the crowded streets of the ancient city of Muhammad's birth doesn't mean you need to go without Wi-Fi, right? A Saudi Arabian ISP has strung up 70 Tropos 5210 routers across the city in an 802.11a meshed network, and will offer free access on a, b or g to all Hajjis (as those who make the pilgrimage, or Hajj, are known). Tropos—whose routers are also used in the mesh network in Google's hometown of Mountain View, CA—said the whole thing went up in 60 days, but will only be a temporary installation. [InfoWorld; source image]