Seeing as we don't specialise in moving boxes around in a gigantic warehouse, we're less than familiar with KIVA Systems and their little orange go-bots. However, when you program anything mechanical to dance to the The Nutcracker March, our interest goes through the roof. What can we say, we love ballet—not to mention little robots that can smash an entire aisle of merchandise on you. [Kiva Systems via IEEE]
The Nutcracker March As Performed By Warehouse Automation Robots
