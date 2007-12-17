The New Dark Knight Trailer

Some of you may have already seen this new trailer for The Dark Knight (Batman Begins II) in theatres this weekend, but it's just hit the web. Here it is for your "behind closed doors" enjoyment. There's a ton of new footage of the BatChopper (which is looking even better on film than what we've seen before). Also, what's with that location of the Batmobile? Is that the new Batcave? Oh, and disregard anything you see happening to the Joker's ride. It's all part of his plan, I'm sure. [atasteforthetheatrical] Hotness. Hit that link above for the HD version.