Some of you may have already seen this new trailer for The Dark Knight (Batman Begins II) in theatres this weekend, but it's just hit the web. Here it is for your "behind closed doors" enjoyment. There's a ton of new footage of the BatChopper (which is looking even better on film than what we've seen before). Also, what's with that location of the Batmobile? Is that the new Batcave? Oh, and disregard anything you see happening to the Joker's ride. It's all part of his plan, I'm sure. [atasteforthetheatrical] Hotness. Hit that link above for the HD version.
The New Dark Knight Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More
The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.