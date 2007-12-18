The Construction of the LEGO Millennium Falcon Part I: the Unboxing and the Licking

We got the LEGO Ultimate Collector's Millenium Falcon and here's a video of me getting all dorky and excited about this awesome 12 Kilogram, 5,159-block LEGO masterpiece. This is just a teaser of what's coming later this week: the time-lapse video of its construction by only one single dork, and the review (and in case there are still any doubts about it, this is the most amazing LEGO set—and to me, the best toy—you can buy for you your kids this holiday season.) [LEGO]