The new TurboUSB from Buffalo is being hyped as the fastest flash drive on the market by a whopping 20% margin. That kind of speed would certainly be useful if you are planning on transferring data approaching its 32GB storage capacity. Unfortunately, claims like that don't amount to anything more than big talk and Buffalo exec chest-bumping until someone can prove it. Hopefully more will be revealed when the SHD-U32GS TurboUSB makes its way to store shelves. [Akihabara News via Ubergizmo]
The Buffalo TurboUSB Smokes All That Dare to Cross Its Path...Or So They Say
