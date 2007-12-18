If you went to the movies this weekend, you might have seen the new Dark Knight trailer that we posted yesterday. You probably didn't see this new 6-minute Dark Knight trailer, however, as it only showed before IMAX screenings of I Am Legend. It hasn't been posted to the internet yet in anything other than a cam recording from a theatre, so the quality isn't top notch, but it is a full bank heist scene from the movie, so who are you to complain?