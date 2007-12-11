Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

The $100 iPhone/iPod Touch Stand Made from a Piece of Paper

%24100iphonestand.pngOrigami fans—or just people who like money and have a lot of it lying about—might find Enrique Pardo's iPhone accessory interesting. The Swiss photographer and graphic designer folded a $100 bill in all sorts of clever ways and turned it into a stand for either jesusPhone or iPod Touch. How-to video is after the jump, plus a quick Q&A session with Enrique.

Gizmodo: Hey Enrique, how did the idea come about? Enrique Pardo: I made the stand because I had thrown away the little plastic stand that came with my iPod touch. I was taking the train to Paris and spent 3 hours thinking of how I could make my iPod stand to watch a movie."

G: Euros or dollars? EP: My first stand "cost" 20 euro in fact.

euroipodtouchstand.png

G: So why did you make one using a $100 bill rather than a $1 bill? EP: I made the video with a $100 bill just as a joke to say: here's what to do with your $100 Apple rebate for the iPhone—that doesn't come with a stand!

G: And finally, what denomination would you use to make a Zune stand? EP: Concerning the Zune, I have never held one so I can't tell you if this stand would work but if ever I had the chance I'd try to tweak the origami to make a Zune version—why not?

G: Thanks for your time Enrique EP: Thanks for writing and for the link on Gizmodo! Have to look after my bandwidth allowance now ;-) [YouTube via SwissMiss]

Trending Stories Right Now

nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles