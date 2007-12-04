Whenever someone does a comprehensive countdown list like this, it goes without saying that they are really sticking their neck out. And Maximum PC is putting everything on the line with their list of the 100 greatest tech innovations of all-time. The title is a little misleading given the fact that the list is confined to PC innovations, but with a name like Maximum PC, what did you expect? Naturally, the top ten list will be a source of great controversy, so hit the following link and get your fingers limbered up for some heated commenting debates. [Maximum PC]
The 100 Greatest Tech Innovations Of All-Time List Takes Balls
